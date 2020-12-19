UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital's Air Quality Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Federal capital's air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The air quality in the Federal capital on Saturday was unhealthy for the people belonging to sensitive groups particularly lungs and heart disease patients, older people, children and teenagers as air pollutant ratio was recorded beyond safer limits.

The latest data released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the particulate of 2.5 (PM2.5) microns which was a hazardous ambient air pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths.

The PM2.5 not only exceeded National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic meter rather World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 20 micrograms per cubic meter.

The air quality data revealed PM2.5 was recorded 47.

8 micrograms per cubic meter whereas the average ratio of PM 2.5 recorded was 39.9 micrograms per meter whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 26.5 micrograms per meter cube and nitrogen dioxide was 17.5 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per meter cube and 80 micrograms per meter cube respectively.

The air quality data was recorded through calibrated air quality monitors that were not fixed and mobile hence providing accurate air quality data.

No other data from any private sources was verified by Pak-EPA.

The health experts advised the citizens belonging to sensitive groups to wear facemasks or coverings, avoid unnecessary prolonged exertion outdoors and immediately contact health physician or doctor in case of serious respiratory issue.

