UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Capital's Ambience Marred By Vehicular Emissions, Housing Societies

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Federal capital's ambience marred by vehicular emissions, housing societies

The federal capital one of the scenic and green cities of the country has been facing decline in air quality, increased temperature due to unprecedented rise in number of vehicles and housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal capital one of the scenic and green cities of the country has been facing decline in air quality, increased temperature due to unprecedented rise in number of vehicles and housing societies.

There are over a two dozens of illegal housing societies in the federal capital that had been established in the green areas of the city resulting mass deforestation and obliteration of environment, said an official of the ministry of climate change.

Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that most of the housing societies developed in the federal capital had changed the topography of the area used under their housing project.

The private developers primarily had mutilated the land from its basic shape by making the housing flat and parallel which increased the ratio of generating particulate matter which is hazardous for human health," she added.

The number of industries in the federal capital had not been expanded as compared to housing projects, the number of industrial units almost remained the same whereas the housing societies had increased which had its repercussions on the environment of the city, Farzana added.

She said the vehicular emissions have increased as compared to industrial emissions and it had been controlled after installing online monitoring system and carbon collection technology at the industrial units.

Environmental Scientist Dr Ahsan Siddiqui said: "The industry in our country is not being run practically and scientifically, which had let all hazardous emissions primarily carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide and others. It is a moral responsibility on the shoulders of the scientists to visit industrial units and help them resolve their issues technically and scientifically," he added.

The main reason behind deteriorated air quality and increased ratio of pollutants was due to poor combustion in the cars engine or any industrial unit.

Any combustion process requires one percent fuel and 11 percent air and if the ratio gets disturbed then it would create carbon monoxide other than carbon dioxide which is more detrimental to human beings and environment, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Poor Visit Vehicles Same Moral All From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

43 seconds ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

4 minutes ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

20 minutes ago

Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangla ..

1 hour ago

Denmark mulls stopping oil production in North Sea ..

49 seconds ago

Women parliamentarian in Sindh rise above politica ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.