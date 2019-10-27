(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal capital one of the scenic and green cities of the country has been facing decline in air quality, increased temperature due to unprecedented rise in number of vehicles and housing societies.

There are over a two dozens of illegal housing societies in the federal capital that had been established in the green areas of the city resulting mass deforestation and obliteration of environment, said an official of the ministry of climate change.

Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that most of the housing societies developed in the federal capital had changed the topography of the area used under their housing project.

The private developers primarily had mutilated the land from its basic shape by making the housing flat and parallel which increased the ratio of generating particulate matter which is hazardous for human health," she added.

The number of industries in the federal capital had not been expanded as compared to housing projects, the number of industrial units almost remained the same whereas the housing societies had increased which had its repercussions on the environment of the city, Farzana added.

She said the vehicular emissions have increased as compared to industrial emissions and it had been controlled after installing online monitoring system and carbon collection technology at the industrial units.

Environmental Scientist Dr Ahsan Siddiqui said: "The industry in our country is not being run practically and scientifically, which had let all hazardous emissions primarily carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide and others. It is a moral responsibility on the shoulders of the scientists to visit industrial units and help them resolve their issues technically and scientifically," he added.

The main reason behind deteriorated air quality and increased ratio of pollutants was due to poor combustion in the cars engine or any industrial unit.

Any combustion process requires one percent fuel and 11 percent air and if the ratio gets disturbed then it would create carbon monoxide other than carbon dioxide which is more detrimental to human beings and environment, he said.

