ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The air quality of the Federal capital on Thursday was recorded healthy as hazardous pollutants were recorded below permissible limits with a vivid view of the lush green Margalla Hills for the Islooites.

The air quality in the metropolis had remained unhealthy for people belonging to sensitive groups particularity lungs and heart disease patients, older people, children and teenagers since November as air pollutant ratio was recorded beyond safer limits.

However, the health experts had also advised citizens belonging to sensitive groups to wear face masks or coverings, avoid unnecessary prolonged exertion outdoors and immediately contact health physician or doctor in case of serious respiratory issue during the course of polluted days in November and December.

The latest data released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the particulate of 2.5 (PM2.5) microns which was a hazardous ambient air pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths was lower than safer limits.

The air quality data revealed PM2.5 was recorded 24.76 micrograms per cubic meter whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 21.8 micrograms per meter cube and nitrogen dioxide was 14.46 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per meter cube and 80 micrograms per meter cube respectively.

The EPA official told APP that due to the onset of dry winter season, delayed rainfall and increased waste burning the air quality was recorded unhealthy due to large quantity of particulate matter of 2.

5 microns above the NEQS limit of 35 micrograms per meter cube and also WHO standards of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

She added that it (micrograms per meter cube) was the calculating limit of air pollutants into the atmosphere where PM2.5 was the most health damaging environmental pollutant causing respiratory chronic diseases, premature deaths as it could easily penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

To a question, she said the sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulate into the ambience causing air pollution.

She mentioned that federal capital's air quality was commendable during lockdown as vehicular emissions had drastically reduced whereas the recent rainfall had also reduced air pollution.

The main issue of air pollution was mainly due to large number of vehicles emitting combustion gases from the engine, she added.

She said EPA was regularly monitoring the air quality of the federal capital whereas it was unhealthy during dry weather, storm or pre-rain like situation whereas as it was advisable for the citizens to wear masks and sunglasses during outdoor visits when the pollution level was recorded high.

The Pak-EPA data also highlighted that average temperature recorded in the federal capital was 8.6C and humidity was 79.33 percent into the atmosphere.

