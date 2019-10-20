UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital's Hospitals Asked To Fill Vacant Posts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The ministry of national health services, regulations and coordination has directed the administrations of public sector hospitals of the federal capital to fill the vacant posts to streamline working.

According to an official of the ministry, the hiring will be done for Grade 1 to 15 staff while vacancies above grade 17 will be filled through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

He said it was also a step towards making Islamabad a model health city as reforms would be introduced and practical steps would be taken to benefit masses.

He said the issue of delayed promotions of serving medical professionals for more than 10 years was also being resolved and the issue would be discussed with the ED Polyclinic to promote deserving employees.

He said a summary had been prepared to simplify the complex and long procedure involved in maintenance of hospital equipment and building by empowering the heads of hospitals.

This would address a major issue causing severe hardships to the patients, he added.

The official said the ministry had resolved to take restructuring steps for qualitative changes in the provision of health facilities to the masses.

He said the aim of the reforms committee was to ensure provision of quality health services to each and every citizen and improve operations of the state-run hospitals in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

