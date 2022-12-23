UrduPoint.com

Federal Capital's Hospitals To Remain On High Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Federal capital's hospitals to remain on high alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday directed all the administrative heads of hospitals located in the federal capital to remain high-alert, keeping in view the prevailing situation after an explosion in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad.

According to the ministry's order, hospital heads have also been directed to ensure the availability of medical and para-medical staff as well as essential services in their respective hospitals around the clock.

The directions have been issued to the heads of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC), and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM).

Meanwhile, following the directions of the ministry, the administrations of all three hospitals have started taking special measures to keep the emergency department on high alert for the provision of medical facilities to injured persons.

Similarly, all vehicles or ambulances will be on standby in the premises of the hospitals to cater to any emergency situation besides making other necessary arrangements to meet any untoward situation.

All the officers or officials working in the emergency department will remain physically present in their respective shifts.

