ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Election of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the schedule of local government elections for the Federal capital after completing the process of delimitation.

Clarifying the news item appeared in sections of press regarding holding of local government elections in the federal capital, the spokesperson of ECP said that once final delimitation was done and published as per delimitation schedule, the election schedule would be issued.

He said that the commission was in the process of delimitation and the draft of delimitation had been made public while inviting objections on it.

He added Regional Election Commissioner Rawalpindi had the authority to make decisions on objections.

He said that decisions on all objections will be made by February 7 while the final list of delimitation for Islamabad would be issued on February 16.

The spokesperson added, "After issuing this final list we will be able to announce election schedule." He said that only ECP could issue schedule of local government elections.