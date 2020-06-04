UrduPoint.com
Federal Capital’s Nine Places To Be Sealed Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) The local government of Federal capital decided to seal at least nine places in the federal territory after surge in cases of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

The contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers were summoned by the local government while the tests were conducted for the local residents.

The local cases of Coronavirus surpassed China’s with a tally of 85,264 along with 82 fatalities in one day. The total death toll reached to 1,770 due to increasing cases of Coronavirus on Thursday.

There were total 3,544 Coronavirus cases with 38 deaths so far.

Sindh is the worst hit among all other provinces by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

There were 32,910 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 824 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 285 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 607 individual succumbed to the virus in Punjab, 555 in Sindh, 500 in KP, 51 in Balochistan and 12 in GB.

Pakistan so far conducted 615,511 Coronavirus tests and 20,167 in last 24 hours. 30,128 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country whereas many were in critical condition.

