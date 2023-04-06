Close
Federal Capital's Spring-monsoon Tree Plantation Target Doubled To One Mln: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that the target for tree plantation in the Federal Capital during the spring and monsoon seasons this year had been doubled to one million.

Responding to a question of Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto pertaining to the plantation, preservation and protection of saplings by the CDA management in the Capital, he said the mover should put a fresh question on the matter for elaborated details.

To a question of Sheikh Rohale Asghar related to replacing mulberry trees damaging the Capital's environment with fruit trees, the minister said the mulberry trees had almost been eliminated in Islamabad.

However, he said, the suggestion made by the member regarding the plantation of fruit and environment-friendly trees would be shared with the Interior Minister for issuance of a directive to the CDA in that regard.

Murtaza Abbasi, to the query of Tahira Aurangzeb pertaining to waiving of Islamabad Zoo's fee and increasing the number of wild animals, said the suggestions of the member were noted and would be shared with the Ministry of Interior for implementation.

