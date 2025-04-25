Open Menu

Federal Commerce Minister Assures Solving Business Related Problems In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Federal Commerce Minister assures solving business related problems in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held out assurance of taking measures for development and elimination of problems being faced by business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of business community of KP led by Former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali.

Former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and other members of the delegation including former Vice Presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mirza Abdul Rehman Baig and Muhammad Riaz Khattak called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad

During the meeting they held detailed discussions on the issues of the business community and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation members apprised Federal Minister about the problems and difficulties faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that it is need of the hour to restore Pak-Afghan trade relations.

He said that the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a frontline province in terms of human and financial sacrifices in the country’s ongoing war against terrorism, are facing various problems, ranging from the burden of taxes to the documentation procedures of offices in government matters.

He said that the dream of a strong economy can be fulfilled only by solving the problems of the business community.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal assured that government will play its role to solve other issues including business so that the atmosphere of relationship and cooperation between the provinces and the federation is maintained.

Developing industry and trade is the need of the hour to eliminate unemployment. The youth of this country are our valuable asset and it is the responsibility of all of us to create employment facilities for them, he added.

