Federal Commission Receives 4000 Suggestions For Revision Of Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:39 PM

Federal Commission receives 4000 suggestions for revision of Master Plan

Federal Commission for Revision of Master Plan during interactive sessions with the public have yielded considerable input along with comments revived through use of social media tools and received more than 4000 suggestions so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Commission for Revision of Master Plan during interactive sessions with the public have yielded considerable input along with comments revived through use of social media tools and received more than 4000 suggestions so far.

The commission headed by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) reviewed its progress in accordance with the assigned TORs during its meeting.

The commission is now in its final stages and firming up its findings on certain key matters. These issues revolve around general policies and guidelines for CDA as well as framework for future development in Islamabad. The commission has had several sessions and proceeded with extreme caution so as to incorporate the international best practices in its observations. .

The commission is finalizing a preliminary draft report as well as guidelines.

It is likely that within the stipulated time-line the commission will present its report containing commentary on TORs set by the cabinet. However, the commission is also proposing a technical consultant who would carry out analysis of each structure, each waterway, examine national trends and propose how the city will look in 2020 given the current planning regulations and proposed guidelines set by the commission. The forecast is likely to be not restricted to just 2020 but also be indicative of the next twenty years after that as well.

The analysis and studies will provide a guideline for the CDA and city planners once approved and finalized. The commission report will also comment on the irregular growth in Islamabad and occupation of state land as well as the current drive to clear encroachments.

