Federal Commission Receives Over 4000 Suggestions For Future Development In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:29 PM

Federal Commission receives over 4000 suggestions for future development in Islamabad

The Federal Commission has received over 4000 suggestions on different issues, revolving around general policies for Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as framework for future development in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal Commission has received over 4000 suggestions on different issues, revolving around general policies for Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as framework for future development in Islamabad .

Meeting of the Federal Commission held at CDA Headquarters here on Thursday. The commission headed by Chairman CDA reviewed its progress in accordance with the assigned Terms of References (TORs), said a press release issued here on Friday.

The commission is now in its final stages and firming up its findings on certain key matters.The commission has had several sessions and proceeded with extreme caution so as to incorporate the international best practices in its observations.

The commission is finalizing a preliminary draft report as well as guidelines. It is likely that within the stipulated timeline, the commission will present its report containing commentary on TORs set by the cabinet.

However, the commission is also proposing a technical consultant who would carry out analysis of each structure, each waterway, examine national trends and propose how the city will look in 2020 given the current planning regulations and proposed guidelines set by the commission.

The forecast was likely to be not restricted to just 2020 but also be indicative of the next twenty years after that as well.

The analysis and studies will provide a guideline for the CDA and city planners once approved and finalized.

The commission report will also comment on the irregular growth of the federal capital and occupation of state land as well as the current drive to clear encroachments.

