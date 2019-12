Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announces winter break from Dec 23

(@imziishan)

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Thursday announced the winter break in educational institutions working under its administrative control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Thursday announced the winter break in educational institutions working under its administrative control.

According to a notification issued by FDE, all educational institutes would observe winter vacation from December 23 till 31.

The institutions would reopen on Tuesday January 1st 2020, said the notification.