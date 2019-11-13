Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) ensures provision of missing facilities at educational institutions

(@imziishan)

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in its attempt to grant missing facilities in federal public schools, colleges had ensured the provision of computer labs, washrooms, clean drinking water, renovation of classrooms, boundary walls in more than 200 educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in its attempt to grant missing facilities in federal public schools, colleges had ensured the provision of computer labs, washrooms, clean drinking water, renovation of classrooms, boundary walls in more than 200 educational institutions.

These measures had been taken by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training through FDE in order to improve the quality of education in federal educational institutions of Islamabad, particularly in rural areas.

An official of the ministry of federal education and professional training told APP that every effort was being made by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad for providing quality education to the residents of Islamabad Capital Territory through its 423 educational Institutions form Prep to Post Graduate level.

He said that all initiatives were equally balanced in Rural and Urban sectors.

He said that providing access to equitable quality education was priority of the present government for ensuring sustainable through active participation of the civil society, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and private sector participation with credible donors.

FDE, he said, under its initiatives particularly taken in rural areas had provided 107 out of 226 Computer Labs in the rural areas educational institutions at Primary level.

The allied facilities and teaching faculty were also established at rural schools in collaboration with Universal Service Fun, he said.

He said that with an aim to develop the habit of reading among the students a project in collaboration with USAID titled "Pakistan Reading Project" were launched in the institutions of FDE (Urban & Rural Area) which was now near completion.

Similarly, voluntary adoption of schools in rural areas, the project like SUNBEAMS had been initiated for uplifting the standard of Education, the official maintained.

He said the buses under Prime Minister Education Reform Programme (PMERP) had been provided to the Rural Sector Schools to address the issue of access in rural areas schools.

He said that biometric machines had also been installed in the institution to ensure the timely attendance of the teachers in the institutions.

The government, official said, had included exclusive provisions in the admission policy for admission of Out of school Children (OOSC), adding he said that steps had also been taken to mainstream them.

IT based monitoring mechanism had been launched for qualitative and quantitative performance evaluation, he added.