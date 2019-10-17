Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip teachers with tech-based education methodology

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was imparting on-job training to the teachers working in federal public schools and colleges with the objective to equip them with tech-based education methodology.

Under the initiative, as many as 3,000 teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were being provided training in a bid to further improve quality of education at public sector schools.

According to an official of the education ministry, the capacity building of teachers was most important aspect and pointed out that the education sector suffered massively as no teachers were recruited since 2009.

He told APP, that present government had announced 500 posts of school teachers while 200 posts for college teachers of BPS-16 and above, to redress the issue. These posts will be filled though Federal Public Service Commission, he added.

He said "We were establishing five Centers of Excellence to effectively raise the education standards. In these centers, the quality skills education would be provided." In this regard, the teachers will be sent to abroad to get professional training, he added.

The official told that the education ministry was making active collaboration with private sector since provision of social services was a globally hailed practice.

"For that purpose, we have declared the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) open for all those who intend to contribute for the education sector," he added.

Currently, the programmes like Jazz Schools, Tele-Taleem, Sight Savers were providing the services like free-sight check of all Islamabad based schools and free glasses and healthcare while Sabaq.pk, Taleem Foundation and Muawinn were also operational in ICT Schools, he said.

Following the Prime Minister's vision of raising quality of the education, the government has made significant advances in the form of of digitization, he added. He said the education ministry and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had been converted into E-offices completely.

This will eventually increase the monitoring and will decrease the bureaucratic red-tape, he added. The digitization of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be accomplished shortly, he informed.

He, while further emphasizing the pivotal steps taken by the federal government with an aim to improve the standard of education, said the FDE had also introduced 04-year BS degree program in its Post Graduate Colleges with a wide range of subjects' combination.

Similarly, he added, a two-year degree program, named as Associate Degree Program (ADP) was being introduced, consisting of four semesters and equivalent to 14 years of education.

After completion of this program, the students will be able tocontinue their studies by bridging it with BS degree, he added.