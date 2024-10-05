Federal Education Minister Lauds Teachers Role In Shaping Nation's Future
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on World Teachers' Day lauded the role of teachers in shaping the future of a nation.
In his message on "World Teachers Day" being observed on Saturday across the globe including Pakistan, he stated: "Dear Respected Teachers" I extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to each of you for your tireless efforts in shaping young minds and building a better future.
"Your dedication, passion, and commitment to education are the cornerstone of our society's progress. You not only impart knowledge but also inspire, motivate, and nurture the next generation of leaders" the Education Minister mentioned.
"As I reflect on my journey, I am reminded of the profound impact my teachers had on my life. Their guidance, encouragement, and wisdom helped shape me into the person I am today" he appreciated.
To all the teachers, I say: you are the true nation-builders. Your selflessness, expertise, and love for teaching make a lasting difference in the lives of your students, the minister said.
He urged "Let us celebrate your contributions, your perseverance, and your unwavering commitment to education. Thank you for all that you do".
