Federal Education Minister Meets UNESCO Chief To Discuss The Areas Of Cooperation In Education
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, held a meeting on Wednesday with Fuad Pashayev, Chief of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
In a meeting, Secretary of Education, Nadeem Mehbub and Joint Secretary of the Ministry were also present.
Mr. Pashayev extended condolences over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and assured full cooperation and support from UNESCO.
The meeting focused on reviewing UNESCO’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in the areas of education, culture and social development. Discussions also covered pressing challenges including the issue of out-of-school children, especially girls, as well as concerns in agriculture and social sciences, said a press release on Wednesday.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool expressed gratitude to UNESCO for its close collaboration with the ministry, especially on the agenda of girls’ education.
He reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan was working with UNESCO to enhance the quality of education and improve teachers’ capacity.
“Millions of children in Pakistan remain out of school and addressing their future is a national priority,” minister said.
He further emphasized that providing quality education and strengthening teacher training remain the government’s foremost priorities.
UNESCO Chief highlighted that Pakistan's close partnership with UNESCO and other friendly nations to strengthen the education sector.
Secretary of Education, Mr. Nadeem Mehbub, termed Pakistan’s partnership with UNESCO as “fruitful and productive.”
He informed that a draft plan has already been prepared to address the challenge of out-of-school children.
He further added that alongside formal education, the ministry was also focusing on non-formal education, for which it has also finalized the Zero Out-of-School Children Plan 2030.
The meeting concluded with Pakistan’s announcement to actively participate in the upcoming UNESCO General Council session to be held in Uzbekistan.
