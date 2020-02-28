Federal Education Minister Shafaqat Mehmood meets Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafaqat Mehmood and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met at the Governor's House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafaqat Mehmood and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met at the Governor's House here on Friday.

They discussed the issues related to improvement in curriculum; further increase in enrollment of students and other matters of mutual interest, said a statement.

Talking to the Federal Minister, the Sindh Governor said that the students of schools are being facilitated for guided study tours to the Governor's House and the students have been briefed about the personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Shafaqat Mehmood said that creation of awareness among students about personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a laudable step.