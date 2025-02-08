Open Menu

Federal Education Minister Visits Examination Centers Of Kanz-ul-Madaris Board, Praises Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The annual examinations under the Kanz-ul-Madaris board for the year 2025 are currently underway, with 786 examination centers established across Pakistan.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday visited the examination center at the Global Madani Markaz Faizan-e-Madina, along with other departments associated with the Board. He was accompanied by Abdul Haseeb, Zahid Mansoori, officials from the Majlis Rabita, Board members of Kanz-ul-Madaris and the head of public relations, among others.

During the visit, Kanz-ul-Madaris Board officials briefed the minister on the examination process, revealing that a total of 168,449 candidates are appearing in the 2025 exams.

This includes 90,417 students for Tajweed and Qira'at, Dars-e-Nizami, Takhassusat, and Kulliyat-ush-Shariah programs, 69,501 students for Nazrah Quran and Hifz-ul-Quran exams, 8,393 students for short courses, including the Imamat Course and Faizan-e-Shari'ah Course, they told.

The minister was also told that to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, 3,758 invigilators and staff had been deployed.

The Federal minister praised the arrangements made by the Kanz-ul-Madaris Board and assured full support for their initiatives.

At the end of the visit, he was presented with a collection of religious books as a token of appreciation.

