ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Federal education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture organized a function on International Women's Day at the National Heritage Museum here Tuesday to recognize and pay homage to the services of women from various walks of life.

Addressing the function, Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Dr Arshad Mahmood said that today, all men and women pay homage to those who have saved this world in the form of mother, wife, daughter and sister.

He said that if there was no woman, there would be no prosperity in the world.

The Federal Secretary said that nature did not approve of the distinction between men and women that is why the blood and body parts of a woman can be donated to man.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa Syed Junaid Akhlaq thanked the participants and said that Lok Virsa has always provided equal opportunities to women and will continue to do so in the future.

Well known author Dr. Afshan Abbasi while addressing the function said that Pakistani woman is intelligent and hardworking but few got a chance to go ahead, and few couldn't got a chance. He encouraged Pakistani women to read and write.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sania Pasha, while sharing her experiences and observations, called for elimination of gender discrimination.

On this occasion, various folk artists performed their art, and at the end, tributes were paid to the women of Pakistan who have excelled in various walks of life and achieved milestones of success.