UrduPoint.com

Federal Education Ministry Pays Homage To Women On Int'l Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Federal Education Ministry pays homage to women on Int'l Women Day

The Ministry of Federal Education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture organized a function on International Women's Day at the National Heritage Museum here Tuesday to recognize and pay homage to the services of women from various walks of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Federal education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture organized a function on International Women's Day at the National Heritage Museum here Tuesday to recognize and pay homage to the services of women from various walks of life.

Addressing the function, Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Dr Arshad Mahmood said that today, all men and women pay homage to those who have saved this world in the form of mother, wife, daughter and sister.

He said that if there was no woman, there would be no prosperity in the world.

The Federal Secretary said that nature did not approve of the distinction between men and women that is why the blood and body parts of a woman can be donated to man.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa Syed Junaid Akhlaq thanked the participants and said that Lok Virsa has always provided equal opportunities to women and will continue to do so in the future.

Well known author Dr. Afshan Abbasi while addressing the function said that Pakistani woman is intelligent and hardworking but few got a chance to go ahead, and few couldn't got a chance. He encouraged Pakistani women to read and write.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sania Pasha, while sharing her experiences and observations, called for elimination of gender discrimination.

On this occasion, various folk artists performed their art, and at the end, tributes were paid to the women of Pakistan who have excelled in various walks of life and achieved milestones of success.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Wife Man Women All From Blood

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise build ..

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise buildings in Capital to stem odd ex ..

47 seconds ago
 Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

49 seconds ago
 137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

50 seconds ago
 Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of ..

Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of Hazara division

54 seconds ago
 UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

3 minutes ago
 WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on Internationa ..

WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on International Women Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>