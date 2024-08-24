Federal Education Ministry Survey Team Assessing Needs Of Daanish School In GB
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A survey team from the Federal Ministry of Education has arrived in Gilgit, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Friday, and begun their work to assess and evaluate the needs of Daanish schools in the region.
According to the Education Ministry, the Primary objective of the survey team is to gather data and insights that will inform the development and improvement of Daanish schools in Gilgit, GB.
This initiative aims to enhance the quality of education and provide better learning opportunities for students in the region.
The survey team will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the existing infrastructure, facilities, and resources needed for Daanish schools in GB.
They will also engage with local stakeholders, including teachers, students, and community members, to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the region.
