Federal education reporters visit International Islamic University, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Federal Education Reporters' Association (FERA) visited International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday.

The delegation headed by President FERA Zafar Sipra, Chairman FERA, Zaigham Naqvi and member FERA Shah Khalid Hamdani met with varsity's Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and Acting President Dr. N.B Jumani.

During the meetings, matters pertaining to online teaching amid covid-19, IIUI's response to the global pandemic and continuation of the academic process were discussed.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that universities are vital institutions of learning, few people confuse it with a uniformed policy for schools and higher education that is actually not right, he added.

He furthered that IIUI, through a very comprehensive plan through its apex committee for online teaching, implemented the guidelines in the light of government's vision.

He said IIUI did not leave any stone unturned to reach its students and continue the academic process.

Dr. N. B Jumani said that he was heading the apex committee for online teaching since commencement of global pandemic.

He apprised that IIUI has addressed all the issues and constraints occurred in online teaching and examination.

He told that training sessions for the faculty members were organized and students' queries were also being entertained through LMS website launched for the facilitation of the students.