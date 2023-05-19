Federal Education secretary visits IMCB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary of Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry visited Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8/-4, to see the arrangements for National Achievement Test NAT 2023.

Waseem Ajmal received feedback from the Principal and Teachers on key initiatives of the Ministry, said a press release here on Friday.

The ministry programme included Targeted Instruction Program for Remedial Learning, the Professional Development of Teachers through the Taleemabad App, and the STEM Project.