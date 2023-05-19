UrduPoint.com

Federal Education Secretary Visits IMCB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Federal Education secretary visits IMCB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary of Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry visited Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8/-4, to see the arrangements for National Achievement Test NAT 2023.

Waseem Ajmal received feedback from the Principal and Teachers on key initiatives of the Ministry, said a press release here on Friday.

The ministry programme included Targeted Instruction Program for Remedial Learning, the Professional Development of Teachers through the Taleemabad App, and the STEM Project.

Related Topics

Education From

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

8 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

35 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

38 minutes ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

57 minutes ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.