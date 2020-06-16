Federal educational institutions donates Rs 11 mln to PM Corona Fund: Shafqat Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General, Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI), Major General Muhammad Asghar has donated the cheque of PKR 11million for Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General, Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI), Major General Muhammad Asghar has donated the cheque of PKR 11million for Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over to the Federal Minster for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, said a news release here on Tuesday.

The amount was collected by the employees of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonments/Garrisons to support the dignified cause of government for helping poor segments of the society in this hour of need.

The Minister acknowledged the valuable efforts of FGEI for the country and the nation stating that relationship between the Ministry of Education and FGEI would further strengthen.

He remarked that they would learn from experiences of each other and keep sharing good practices in future as well.

Mahmood noted that there is intense pressure from Private Schools and Religious Seminaries for re-opening of schools and Madaris,so keeping in view the emerging situation, minister has advised to convene the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference, mainly to discuss this agenda on July 2, and to prepare recommendations for the next National Coordination Committee's (NCC) meeting.