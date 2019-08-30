Federal educational institutions joins nation standing by Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the universities' colleges and schools of the federal capital on Friday organized rallies giving a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces. The largely attended rallies were holding banners and posters that inscribed with the slogans 'Kashmir Ban-e-Ga Pakistan' and 'Hum Tumaraya sath hain".

The participants, while holding walks with in and out of the premises were chanting slogans giving a message of unity to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of their trail and tribulation.�� They also raised slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play due role. The participants also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions," said one participant while talking to APP.

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad hold rally in front of the Parliament, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) organized rally from university gate to signal G-11 Kashmir highway, while Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hold walk in its premises. However, an impressive rallies were also held at Air University, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Complex, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

Vice Chancellors including Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum AIOU, Dr Muhammad Ali QAU, Lt. Gen Naweed Zaman (retd) NUST, Registrar Air University Air Cmmdr (r) Mohammad Saleem and Principal Fazaia Medical College Maj Gen (r) Salman Ali, Rector NUML Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Jaffar and Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Dr Raheel Qamar in their separate messages during the rallies said that the academicians and students all over the country were fully stand by the government and their armed forces for projecting the cause of Kashmir.

They said they are pushing forward the national narrative 'Hum Pakistani' so as to become the part of the country's overall struggle achieving the national goals, including the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

While addressing the emotionally charged crowds they added , the entire nation was behind the Kashmiri people at this stage, when they were facing worst kind of brutalities in the hands of the Hindu extremists.

The rally's participants, while observing the 'Kashmir Hour' as declared by the government said they will always be on forefront in promoting national cause. The elected bodies of the universities employees, officers and academic staff also took part in the march of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.