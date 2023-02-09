UrduPoint.com

Federal Educational Institutions Raising Funds For Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Federal educational institutions raising funds for Turkiye, Syria

The Federal Directorate of Education, under the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, has instructed educational institutions to raise funds to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

The amount will go to the 'Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims', to generate funds for Turkiye and Syria, which were rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, said a press release.

The amount will go to the 'Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims', to generate funds for Turkiye and Syria, which were rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, said a press release.

The decision was made in the meeting held on Thursday under the chair of Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During a campaign, fundraising activity immediately started in five schools, including Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 and Islamabad Model College for Boys F�8/4.

The students and administration set up a donation box to collect donations from teachers and students. The awareness and motivational sessions for students to encourage them in taking part in this activity were also held.

The schools administration has asked students to contribute to the funds with Rs 10.

In the next step, this campaign will expand to a greater number of schools, ultimately involving all educational institutions under FDE in this fundraising campaign.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training reassured that they will leave no stone unturned in helping earthquake victims, and the ministry is undertaking to contribute toward relief funds. The present government has already started dispatching assistance packages to the victims, he added.

The minister further said aid should not stop till the complete recovery of the earthquake-affected people.

Students have expressed their commitment and determination to lend a helping hand to the government in the provision of assistance to earthquake-affected people in Turkiye and Syria, who lost their families, home, and livelihoods in the earthquake. "This is high time that we all rise up to help our brethren in need, in every possible way."

