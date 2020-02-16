Federal educational institutions' students seek separate 'female sports ground'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Female students of various federal educational institutions demanded of the authorities concerned to establish sports ground for them for their sports practice and doing healthy activities.

According to students, they were interested in sports, but due to absence of separate grounds they were unable to show their talent.

Bushra Hassan, a student of Federal Government College Sector F/7 said, "I have started indoor coaching session for students interested in cricket, but I cannot start practice as mostly playgrounds are allocated for males only.

" She suggested that Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry should provide all possible support to Capital Development Authority for constructing new sports grounds for them.

When contacted an official of CDA said, "We have already allocated grounds for women for different sports activities and further plans will also be made in future".

He said the authority was striving hard to have separate playgrounds so that women of federal capital could get better training and move forward in games.

