UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Educational Institutions' Students Seek Separate 'female Sports Ground'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Federal educational institutions' students seek separate 'female sports ground'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Female students of various federal educational institutions demanded of the authorities concerned to establish sports ground for them for their sports practice and doing healthy activities.

According to students, they were interested in sports, but due to absence of separate grounds they were unable to show their talent.

Bushra Hassan, a student of Federal Government College Sector F/7 said, "I have started indoor coaching session for students interested in cricket, but I cannot start practice as mostly playgrounds are allocated for males only.

" She suggested that Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry should provide all possible support to Capital Development Authority for constructing new sports grounds for them.

When contacted an official of CDA said, "We have already allocated grounds for women for different sports activities and further plans will also be made in future".

He said the authority was striving hard to have separate playgrounds so that women of federal capital could get better training and move forward in games.

778/395

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Student Women Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

59 seconds ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.