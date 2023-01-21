Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 referred to committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday referred the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the bill further to amend the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969 (The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House.