Federal Finance Minister’s statement about tax exemption ban welcomed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mirza Abdul Rehman has welcomed the statement of the Federal Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb regarding ban on tax exemption.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, FPCCI Ex. VP said if an investigation is held billions of looted money would come to surface under the pretext of tax exemption especially in former FATA and PATA.

Those who took 22 percent tax relief from the government in the name of development in FATA have looted more than billions, he alleged.

Abdul Rehman said people misused the facility offered by government and installed industries in tribal districts to get tax relief and sold all the goods in settled areas at market rates.

These tax evaders have not given relief to people of FATA and PATA by selling their products at low price from market rates, he added.

Mirza Abdul Rehman said that the business community of the entire country stands with this timely decision of the Federal Finance Minister.