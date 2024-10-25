Open Menu

Federal Government Appoints Focal Persons For Power Companies In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to address electricity-related challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal government has appointed focal persons for various power companies operating in the region.

This decision aims to streamline efforts in resolving the pressing issues faced by consumers and improve the overall efficiency of power supply.

The appointed focal persons included former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalootha and Malik Mohabbat Awan, a former candidate for the National Assembly from Abbottabad.

Additionally, Ex PML-N Member National Assembly Babar Nawaz Khan and Hamid Shah from Haripur, along with Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf and Muhammad Sajjad Awan from Mansehra, have been designated for this critical role.

For Kohistan Muhammad Idrees MNA and Abdul Sattar Ex-MPA have been appointed as focal persons from Kohistan. Similarly, Ex-MPA Nawabzada Wali Muhammad and Mahajrin Khan from Battagram district have been appointed as focal persons.

These public representatives are expected to work closely with power distribution companies, including Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and others, to ensure that electricity issues are addressed on a priority basis.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance customer service and tackle the persistent power supply challenges that have affected the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By leveraging the expertise and local connections of these representatives, the government aims to create a more responsive and accountable system for electricity management in the province.

As the new focal persons begin their work, there is optimism among the public that their efforts will lead to timely resolutions of electricity shortages and improve the overall infrastructure of power supply in the region.

