Federal government approves Rs 2.82 billion for roads of NA-13 Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :On the request of Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan federal government on Friday has approved a 2.82 billion development fund for NA-13 Mansehra.

According to the details, the developmental fund would be utilized for the reconstruction of roads in Mansehra while National Highways Authority (NHA) would award contracts for various roads to the contractors.

People of the NA-13 Mansehra have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan for the approval of huge funds that would resolve their long-awaited demands of roads in the district.

PTI member national assembly from NA-13 Saleh Muhammad Khan got the approval of the developmental funds amounting to 2.82 billion rupees during a meeting with prime minister Imran Khan, the tendering process of some roads has been completed while for some roads it is in progress.

According to the breakup of the funds, 324.18 million rupees have been allocated for Mansehra to Attar Shisha road, 41.809 million rupees for Balakot to Naran road, 179.36 million rupees for Attar Shisha to Bassian road, 32.174 million rupees for Battal Naran road, 9.653 million for Naran Bypass Nullah.

Similarly 141.84 million rupees for Achrian to Komi road, 19.689 million rupees for Badra drainage system, 50 million rupees for Punjab Chowk to Lori Adda Sabzi Mandi Nala, 720.159 million rupees for the construction of Komli Pain to Komli Bala and Battal to Chattar Plain roads, and 712 million rupees for Data to Shankiyari road.