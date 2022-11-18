Federal government assures provision of security force at LG polls in AJK: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said that the Local Government elections would be held as per schedule on November 27 and the Federal government would provide required security personnel to maintain law and order.

Talking to journalists at a wedding ceremony here Friday, he said that the people were happy to see that the elections were being held after a break of more than three decades, adding that he was optimistic that the federal government would respect the wishes of the people of the state and provide the required security.

He said that the the government was committed to fulfill the commitments it had made with the people of the liberated territory during election campaign including holding of Local Bodies' elections.

The Prime Minister said, "We have taken a clear position, we have also told the federal government that the government will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard". He said that the decision to hold the polls as per schedule had generated a lot of optimism amongst the people especially the youth who were actively participating in the election campaigns.

"We have full confidence in the federal institutions that they will cooperate with the government respecting the wishes of the people of the state", he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice retired Abdul Rasheed Sulehria has directed the commissioners of the three divisions and district administrations to constitute coordination and peace committees at each polling station level to ensure peaceful elections. These committees would comprise on government employees, representatives of the political parties and notables of the area and would coordinate with the administration to maintain peace and implementation of code of conduct during polling process.

According to a notification issued by the Commission, each committee would comprise on 7 members having representation of all political parties and notables and would keep close liaison with local administration to ensure peaceful and smooth polling.