Federal Government Authority Requires Rs 6 To 7 Billion To Clear Built Up Property In Sector G-14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Federal Government Authority requires Rs 6 to 7 billion to clear built up property in sector G-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Government Housing Employees Authority (FGEHA) has required around Rs6 to 7 billion to clear Built up Property (BUPs) dues in Sector G-14/1, 2 and 3.

The Award of BUPs in G-14/1, 2 was yet to be made for which survey of the BUPs is going on, however Rs1.889 billion has been awarded as compensation for 529 BUPs in G-14/3 by the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) office ICT, Islamabad, an official told APP.

He said the award of land in Sector G-14/4 Islamabad was announced in 1995 at the rate of Rs230, 000 per kanal for total land 1,459 kanals. The sector was now developed and allottees were residing therein.

The land falling in Sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 was announced in 2005 at the rate of Rs590, 000 per kanal for total land of 4,820 kanals, the official added.

He said the amount was transferred to the LAC office ICT, which has been accordingly paid to the respective owners of the land, adding that the number of provisionally handed over plots to the respective allottees in sector G-14/2 &3 Islamabad were 999.

The official said that due to COVID-19 the development of sector G-14 was stalled in months of March, April and has been resumed in month of May, 2020.

Giving details of the project, he said the housing scheme Phase-IV was launched in 2004 in sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 Islamabad. The development work of sub Sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 was awarded in 2012.

He said that rehabilitation and infrastructure development works of Sector G-14/4, Islamabad have also been awarded and work was in progress with full swing. FGEHA was trying its best to complete the said works in 2020.

In Sector G-14/1, the survey of BUPs is going on. However, in some areas of Sub-Sector G-14/1, access is not being granted to survey teams by the local residents of the area. Hence, the assessment of BUPs has been completed through GIS technology, he added.

The official said that after payment to the affected people, the area would be got vacated. As the Sub-Sector G-14/1 was densely occupied, therefore, considerable time period was required for vacation and subsequent development.

