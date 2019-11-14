UrduPoint.com
Federal Government Challenges Restoration Of Federal Tax Ombudsman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Thursday challenged the restoration of Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal government has filed an intra-court appeal in the high court and stated that a single member of IHC had restored Sukhera on his appeal.

The application stated that the single member bench decision ignored the legal requirements. The petition pleaded the court to void single member bench decision.

The federal government had removed Mushtaq Sukhira from office on June 13. To which Mushtaq Sukhera challenged the decision of the federal government.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Manullah reinstated Mushtaq Sakhera on September 19.

