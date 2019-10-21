UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Government Cognizant Of Karachi's Civic Problems: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Federal government cognizant of Karachi's civic problems: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources.

In a meeting with the members of Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the prime minister said the local bodies system would help Karachi overcome its problems.

Calling Karachi as the country's economic hub, the prime minister regretted that previous governments ignored the problems of the metropolitan and the locals.

He mentioned that his government inherited the heaviest burden of fiscal debt, for which he said, steps were being taken to improve the financial situation.

He said corruption was the major reason behind poor situation of administration in KarachiThe prime minister directed the federal ministers to enhance liaison with Karachi's members of provincial assembly.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Member of National Assembly Asad Umar.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Poor Water Provincial Assembly Hub Government Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

6 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

22 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against Dollar

15 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

30 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai encapsulates desire for optimism i ..

36 minutes ago

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.