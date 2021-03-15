UrduPoint.com
Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Allots 2,354 Plots In Green Enclave-1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has allocated around 2,354 plots to allotees in Green Enclave-I project in different categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has allocated around 2,354 plots to allotees in Green Enclave-I project in different categories.

"The remaining allottees will be informed through notice or newspapers' advertisements to submit their dues for including them in next balloting," an official in the authority told APP.

About the development work of the project, he said overall progress made on the entire project was more than 40 percent, while the approach road, including 140-meter bridge over the Korang River, was 70 percent completed.

The official said the authority was trying its best to complete the Bhara Kahu Green Enclave-I housing project within the stipulated time and hoped that it would be completed by the end of this year.

He said the FGEHA was giving special attention to gardening activities for creating healthier environment in the Green Enclave to facilitate its residents.

Regarding the provision of other facilities to the allottees, he said the provision of Sui gas, electricity, water supply is being worked out to ensure that all facilities are available to the allottees.

The official said that list of the allottees were available on the authority's website to facilitate the allottees of Bhara Kahu Green Enclave-I. "We want the project to be completed in time so that the federal employees can fulfill their dream to have their own house," he said.

