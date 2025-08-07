Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) holds preliminary consultative meeting

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Thursday held a virtual preliminary consultative meeting with international consulting firm A.T. Kearney to explore the areas for potential collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Thursday held a virtual preliminary consultative meeting with international consulting firm A.T. Kearney to explore the areas for potential collaboration.

Representatives from the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) also participated in the meeting.

A.T. Kearney presented an overview of its consultancy services, which include sector diagnostics and the promotion of foreign direct investment. FGEHA, in turn, shared details of its land bank and presented a comprehensive outline of 11 proposed projects.

These 11 projects have been offered under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Joint Venture (JV) models for potential partnerships with international investors.

Located in prime areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, the projects include commercial, residential, educational, and healthcare facilities.

Initial discussions focused on two key projects: an international-standard Five-Star Plus Hotel and a state-of-the-art Hospital, with the hotel project being recommended as a pilot initiative.

In accordance with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) has been engaged to develop long-term investment plans and proposals for these projects.

These initiatives mark a significant step toward enhancing foreign investment, urban development, and the creation of employment opportunities in the country. Discussions also addressed new revenue models and incentive-based infrastructure frameworks to attract investors. The importance of increasing national revenue through greater private sector participation was strongly emphasized.

FGEHA expressed its willingness to explore incentive-based infrastructure models with strategic advisory input from A.T. Kearney. The meeting concluded in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, with all stakeholders acknowledging the strong potential for future collaboration.

The importance of continued information exchange and coordinated consultations was highlighted, and it was agreed that the next meeting would be held in the coming week.