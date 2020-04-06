Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) launches multiple projects in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched multiple projects in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi under Naya Pakistan Housing Progame to provide homes to low income and salaried class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has launched multiple projects in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi under Naya Pakistan Housing Progame to provide homes to low income and salaried class.

The projects included Kashmir Avenue Apartments (FGEHA) Mauve Area, G-13, Islamabad, Chaklala Heights (FGEHA) Chaklala Scheme -III, Rawalpindi, Indus Vista (FGEHA) B-17 Islamabad, Skyline Apartments (FGEHA) New Islamabad Airport, Islamabad and Lifestyle Residence (FGEHA) Bedian Road, Lahore, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the FGEHA has started enrollment for phase II of the membership program through which employees would be eligible for the Naya Pakistani Housing Plan.

Under the Naya Pakistan housing scheme that was initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the federal employees would get 25,000 apartments in Islamabad.

He said that federal employees wishing to obtain membership can submit the registration form that was available on the official website of the FGEHA, Bank of Punjab and through Askari Bank Limited.

The official said that prime minister had promised to build five million homes under his Naya Pakistan Housing Program. In the first phase, the goal was to build 135,000 homes in the country 25,000 apartments in Islamabad for federal government employees, 110,000 apartments in Balochistan, mainly for fishermen in Gwadar and 3,000 units would be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.