Federal Government files reply in Musharraf treason case in LHC

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Federal Government has filed reply in Musharraf treason case on the petition of former president.According to media reports, the petition filed against Musharraf trial in Lahore High Court came up for hearing Tuesday.Law Officer said that trial court notification was issued in the light of Supreme Court order.Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked according to the petitioner it was the Prime Minister Authority.The former president counsel Azhar Siddique said that" I read out the Supreme Court verdict; Prime Minister and federal government were to make a case according to the decision.

Court observed where Attorney General is.Law officer replied he will also come.Justice remarked constitution has to be suspended for treason case, did this happen in November 2007.

Marshal Law was imposed on October 12, which is not mentioned in the case. Imposing Emergency is another thing while suspending constitution is different, justice added.Court adjourned the hearing on Musharraf plea till December 10.