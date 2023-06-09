Federal government fiscal budget 2023-24 is tax-free: Saeed

General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N district Haripur Qazi Muhammad Saeed Advocate Friday said that providing budget relief to the people in the current difficult economic situation was the achievement of the federal government

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N district Haripur Qazi Muhammad Saeed Advocate Friday said that providing budget relief to the people in the current difficult economic situation was the achievement of the Federal government.

The historic and tax-free fiscal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will play an important role in the country's development and public prosperity. He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Qazi Muhammad Saeed further said that the parties included in the PDM have provided a huge relief to the public in the form of a budget in which people of every sector were given priority.

He said that a 35% increase in the salaries of government employees and a 17.5% increase in pensions in relation to inflation was inevitable, while relief has also been provided to industrial workers and other institutions by setting a minimum wage of 30,000.

The district Haripur General Secretary said that reducing the financial difficulties of the downtrodden sections of the country is the priority of the fiscal budget 2023-24, providing tax exemptions on the IT sector and solar panels is welcome because the country is already suffering from an energy crisis.

He said that in the current budget, the federal government has also provided a big relief package to the business class, for the first time journalists and artists will be provided with health insurance cards so that they can treat themselves and their families in a dignified manner.

Rs 250 billion was allocated for the Benazir Income Support Programme in the last year's budget, while in the recent budget, it has been increased to Rs 360 billion, which will benefit the downtrodden sections of the society, said Saeed.