Federal government gifts modern electric circular railway to Karachi on MQM request: Amin

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq Monday said that at the insistence of MQM, the federal government gifted a modern electric circular railway to the Karachi after the Green Line project, which has long demanded modern transport for the citizens of Karachi

Talking to media persons, he said the project would be completed and the citizen of Karachi would have comfortable travel facilities instead of obsolete buses.

Various mega projects had been launched by the federation for Karachi, he added.

He said, "We are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for all these projects. These projects will be enough to show the PPP government a mirror on how the people are served. Statements and claims alone do not work".

Syed Amin-ul-Haq said that the circular electric train project would cost hundreds of billion rupees and would be completed in 18 to 24 months.

A new railway track will be laid and through it 500,000 passengers will be able to travel daily, the project will cost Rs 20.70 billion on infrastructure.

He said that green line bus service on the very comfortable and traffic jam free track would also start in a few weeks, both of public transport projects were purely for the people of Karachi.

The minister added that the MQM did not remain silent on the controversial 2017 census and started a long series of consultations with the federation which ended with a decision to conduct a new census and allocate budget for it before 2023.

Replying to a question, referring to the plans of the Ministry of IT for Sindh province, the minister said that Rs 8 .48 billion were being spent to lay Optical Fiber Cable, Broadband Services and to enhance mobile Connectivity which would be benefited about 17.5 million peoples from 27 districts of Sindh, while the state-of-the-art IT park in Karachi at a cost of Rs 30 billion was also being launched very soon. Similarly, modern software and hardware for criminal record management and data processing had been provided in 114 police stations in Karachi, he added.

Criticizing the PPP government, Syed Amin-ul-Haq said that everyone knew the reality of the Sindh government's false claims of service to Karachi. "City's dilapidated roads, worst sewerage situation, garbage dumps and dilapidated transport system are the real gift of PPP to Karachites," he added.

Whether it is a matter of school desk, from selling jobs on fake domiciles to the story of land grabbers worth billions of rupees, all the fabrics come from the PPP.

Karachi had been turned into ruins, he said, adding on the other hand, the MQM fought tirelessly for mega projects for Karachi.