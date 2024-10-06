Federal government imposes ban on PTM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Federal government on Sunday has imposed a ban the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), citing threats to national peace and security.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the PTM is declared "unlawful" under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997,

The announcement from the Interior Ministry stated that the PTM poses a "significant danger" to public order and safety in the country.