UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Government In Coordination With Provinces To Overcome Dengue Outbreak: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Health Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Federal government in coordination with provinces to overcome dengue outbreak: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the federal government in coordination with provinces was taking measures to control dengue outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the Federal government in coordination with provinces was taking measures to control dengue outbreak in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the numbers of patients affected by dengue virus increased during this year, but the deaths were reported less than previous years.

The special assistant said the most affected province from the disease was Punjab. A large numbers of dengue patients were reported from Potohar region of the province, he said adding that special study and research would be conducted soon to find out the reasons of out breaking of dengue virus in this region.

"In past, numbers of the patients was double in the Potohar region as compared to this year," he added He said it was need of the hours to make joint efforts to overcome the epidemic spread in the country, instead of doing politics on this issue.

He said that the government had arranged various campaigns door to door to create awareness about dengue virus.

Dr Zafar Mirza said, "First of all, we need to study about the outbreak dengue virus and secondly, there is need to make a national plan to curb the dengue virus across the country".

He said that it was responsibility of provinces to implement the national plan on priority.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dengue Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB warns registered cricketers from participating ..

10 minutes ago

KP Male & Female athletics trials on Sept. 28 at Q ..

36 seconds ago

Rawalpindi to be made "Hepatitis Free" :Dr Umer

40 seconds ago

Dist admin seals three unregistered medical labora ..

3 minutes ago

China opens visa application service centre in Lah ..

3 minutes ago

SECP reduces regulatory tariffs to make capital ma ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.