Federal government in coordination with provinces to overcome dengue outbreak: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the federal government in coordination with provinces was taking measures to control dengue outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the Federal government in coordination with provinces was taking measures to control dengue outbreak in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the numbers of patients affected by dengue virus increased during this year, but the deaths were reported less than previous years.

The special assistant said the most affected province from the disease was Punjab. A large numbers of dengue patients were reported from Potohar region of the province, he said adding that special study and research would be conducted soon to find out the reasons of out breaking of dengue virus in this region.

"In past, numbers of the patients was double in the Potohar region as compared to this year," he added He said it was need of the hours to make joint efforts to overcome the epidemic spread in the country, instead of doing politics on this issue.

He said that the government had arranged various campaigns door to door to create awareness about dengue virus.

Dr Zafar Mirza said, "First of all, we need to study about the outbreak dengue virus and secondly, there is need to make a national plan to curb the dengue virus across the country".

He said that it was responsibility of provinces to implement the national plan on priority.