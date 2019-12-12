Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) visits Shorkot-Jaranwala section

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) Dost Muhammad Leghari visited the Shorkot-Jaranwala section on Thursday.

According to the PR sources, PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudhry and others were also with him.

The FGIR met passengers at different railway stations and listened to their complaints.

He checked the station record, income, ticket tube, buildings, waiting areas, track alignment, track gauge, bridges level crossing gates and facilities to passengers at Maamon Kanjan and Tandlianwala Railway Stations.

He also reviewed train service, drinking water facility at railway stations, sitting arrangements and cleanliness at the section.

The FGIR gave Rs 2,000 each as prize to Tandlianwala Railway Station Master M Imran and Pointsman Rai Farooq Ahmad for their performance.