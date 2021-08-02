UrduPoint.com

Federal Government Launches Various Projects In Sindh: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the Federal Government had launched various welfare and development projects in Sindh but unfortunately provincial government was not cooperating with federation

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people of Sindh were deprived of their rights and added that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling in Sindh for last three tenures but the problems of people still intact as only corruption and crimes increased in the province during this period.

To a question he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) merged as a federal party across the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition have violated all the democratic norms and rules during the Kashmir election campaign, he added.

To a question he said that criticism was the right of opposition but derogatory and slang languages were used in the election campaign by newly immature political leadership.

The government have invited several times to opposition about the electoral reforms but major parties were not interested in solution of this issue.

PML-N many times disrespected the national institutions as even after the court verdicts Nawaz Sharif was not coming back.

The incumbent government was holding cabinet meetings regularly to made decisions to address the issues of public.

