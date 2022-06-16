Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif announced that the government knows how much pressure the nation is under.

On Thursday, the administration sought support from traders and the media for its energy-saving plan by closing markets early.

Khawaja Asif, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Musadik Malik, and Asad Mehmood, all federal ministers, spoke at a press conference in the federal capital, appealing for a coordinated response to the present situation.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif blamed the PTI’s government for the current inflation problems the country is facing.

He said, "We understand that the common man is facing difficulties due to the petrol price hike but this is not our doing.

Due to the PTI government's mismanagement and the deal they signed with the IMF, we were left with no option but to take the hard decisions.”

"Nowhere in the world are the markets open till 1 am. If markets are closed soon, oil can be saved by conserving electricity."

He claimed, however, that the merchants are not yet ready to accept this proposition.

He stated that the PTI leaders do not discuss their mismanagement and instead lecture them on inflation.