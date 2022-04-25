UrduPoint.com

Federal Government Package For Fire Affectees Of District Dadu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 11:48 AM

Federal Government Package for Fire Affectees of District Dadu

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022) On the directives of Honorable Prime Minister, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) disbursed cheques amongst fire affectees of village Faiz Muhammad Daryani Chandio, Taluka Mehr, District Dadu.


In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday night 18 Apr, a fire erupted due to gusty winds leaving eight people dead, three injured and affecting 75 houses in a village of District Dadu.
To ameliorate the sufferings of affectees, PM announced an immediate package of Rs 10 million for NOKs of the deceased as well as the injured and affected families of the unfortunate fire incident.
The cheques were distributed by officials of NDMA under arrangements of PDMA Sindh and Dadu District Administration.

