Federal Government Prepares Legal Bill For Street Vendors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:39 PM

Federal government prepares legal bill for street vendors

The Federal government has evolved a legal bill for street vendors too.Now, any business for street vendors would be impossible without having a license

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) The Federal government has evolved a legal bill for street vendors too.Now, any business for street vendors would be impossible without having a license.According to this bill, fee of Rs 500 per month has been fixed.According to this legal bill, a person aged less than 14 years would not be able to set up his stall or sell commodities after visiting place to place.License term would be of five years and it will not be transferred to name of another person.Local government will able to change the area of street vendor and in case of violation, his equipment or commodities would be seized.

It has been said in the bill that in case of migration, local staff will have to compensate the damage and equipment.Upon teasing vendors without any reason, punishment has also been proposed for local government staff.Related official will have to pay fine of Rs 20,000 upon seizing commodities without any reason.To seize the commodities of vendor will be non-bail able crime, according to the bill.

Your Thoughts and Comments

