Federal government presents people friendly budget: Mohabbat Awan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) District president PML-N Abbottabad and former candidate for National Assembly Malik Mohabbat Awan said that the Federal government has presented a people-friendly budget which will provide relief to the public and the coming days of the country would be promising.

Talking to APP, Mohabbat Awan said that the federal budget not only aims to eliminate the deprivation of the people but also gives hope in challenging economic conditions while the federal government has also fulfilled its promise by increasing the salaries of employees and pensions.

Malik Mohabat Awan said that PML-N has always pursued a people-friendly policy and there will be further ease for the people in the coming times.

He mentioned that efforts are being made to alleviate the deprivation of the people in Abbottabad and other parts of the region, after the Hazara Expressway, the establishment of the Sherwan Interchange and the Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO).