Federal government provided full support for development of Karachi: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the Federal government has signed an agreement to develop the 26 kilometers long Greenline project in Karachi at par with the modern era and it will soon be running in the metropolis.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants of the 47th Special Training Program of the National Police academy, Islamabad at the Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor on Wednesday.

Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keenly interested in the development of Karachi and the federal government is providing full support for the rehabilitation and development of the city's infrastructure. In this regard, an agreement was also reached for 50 modern fire tenders and two boozers, he added.

He further said that out of 50 modern fire tenders issued by the federal government, two fire tenders would be provided to all the industrial areas associations and federations of the city which will be responsible for taking care of these fire tenders, as well as using them immediately when needed.

He said that the training will further enhance the capacity of the officers in overcoming the new challenges and hoped that the training program would also enhance their professional capabilities.

Imran Ismail said that the modern technology can be utilized to further polish the efficiency of the police department.

He said that the Governor's House is a historic building where the Father of the Nation took oath. Today we are all sitting in this historic building which is a matter of honor, he added.